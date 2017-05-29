Turmeric to trade in 5306-5510: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5306-5510.

Turmeric prices ended with gains on short covering amid firmness in spot market.

Better production prospects, rising stocks and low export and domestic demand continued pressurizing prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 20 tonnes to 6657 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5550 SL 5650 TGT 5450-5340.NCDEX.

