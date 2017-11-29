App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technofab Engineering gains 20% on order win worth Rs 281cr

The company has received new order in the domestic water sector valued at Rs 281 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Technofab Engineering has locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday on the back of order won worth Rs 281 crore.

There were pending buy orders of 17,750 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has received new order in the domestic water sector valued at Rs 281 crore

The project is funded by Asian Development Bank.

This order gives a further impetus to the company’s standing in the water sector, soon after securing orders in Bhutan and Uganda, and recently completed projects in Tanzania and Zimbabwe, company said in press release.

With this the order backlog of the company stands at approximately Rs 2000 crore of which the water sector now contributes close to 45 percent.

At 09:17 hrs Technofab Engineering was quoting at Rs 289.20, up Rs 48.20, or 20 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 289.20.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.