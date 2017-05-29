App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


NMDC has a large reserve base with high grade deposits and significant mine life. As on April 1, 2016, as per UNFC, NMDC’s total iron ore reserve and resource base is 2299.2 MT (average Fe grade of 64.33%). At FY16 production run rate, the company has a mine life of 77 years (reserves: production: 77).


Outlook


NMDC reported a subdued performance in Q4FY17. Going forward, we expect sales volumes to grow at a CAGR of 6% in FY17-19E. We value the stock at 6.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 120. We have a HOLD recommendation on NMDC.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NMDC #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.