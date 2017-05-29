App
May 29, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla


Formulation exports constitute 56% of total revenues. To improve the quality of exports, Cipla has undertaken scores of measures of late. Partnership deals and participation in global tenders were growth drivers in the past for exports.


Outlook


The India business is also likely to witness disruption due to GST rollout, as per management. Our revised target price is Rs 470 (from Rs 575 earlier) based on 18x FY19E EPS of Rs 26 as the company remains at the inflection point.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

