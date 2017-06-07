App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMR Infra subsidiary wins Greenfield Heraklion Airport in Greece, stocks gains 4%

This will be GMR Group's second foray into Europe after having developed Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

GMR Infra subsidiary wins Greenfield Heraklion Airport in Greece, stocks gains 4%

Moneycontrol News

GMR Infrastructure shares rallied nearly 4 percent in morning trade Wednesday as its subsidiary won a airport in Greece, a major International tourist destination.

"GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, has been selected to develop, operate and manage the new international Airport of Heraklion at Crete in partnership with Greek infrastructure major TERNA S A (100 percent subsidiary of GEK TERNA Group)," the infrastructure company said in its filing.

GMR Airports will be the designated Airport Operator in the consortium for this project, it added.

The scope of the project involves design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance & exploitation of the New Heraklion Crete International Airport.

The company said the concession period for the Greenfield project would be 35 years including Phase 1 construction of 5 years.

This will be GMR Group's second foray into Europe after having developed Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

"Having been selected, we expect to complete necessary documentation and concession signing over the next few months," Sidharath Kapur, President, GMR Airports said.

At 09:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 16.60, up Rs 0.35, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GMR Infrastructure

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.