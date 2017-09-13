Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 2% on phase-2 trial of CA-170

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 2 percent intraday Wednesday as the company is planning for phase 2 trial of CA-170.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies is planning to initiate a Phase 2 trial of CA-170, a PDL1-VISTA inhibitor to be conducted at sites in India.

CA-170 is an oral small molecule targeting the immune checkpoints PDL1 and VISTA.

The phase 2 trial is a result of the initial safety data and preliminary evidence of clinical benefit observed in the trial.

At 10:48 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,212.40, up Rs 47.60, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil