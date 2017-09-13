App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 13, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 2% on phase-2 trial of CA-170

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies is planning to initiate a Phase 2 trial of CA-170, a PDL1-VISTA inhibitor to be conducted at sites in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 2% on phase-2 trial of CA-170
Lab

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 2 percent intraday Wednesday as the company is planning for phase 2 trial of CA-170.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies is planning to initiate a Phase 2 trial of CA-170, a PDL1-VISTA inhibitor to be conducted at sites in India.

CA-170 is an oral small molecule targeting the immune checkpoints PDL1 and VISTA.

The phase 2 trial is a result of the initial safety data and preliminary evidence of clinical benefit observed in the trial.

At 10:48 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,212.40, up Rs 47.60, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.