App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 05, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Predictions for food-tech in 2018 by Chaayos co-founder Raghav Verma

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Raghav Verma talks about the company's expansion plans across the country.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Tiger Global-backed tea chain Chaayos recently raised USD 2 million from its existing investor and plans to automate the tea making process across its outlets with an aim to maintain consistency in taste.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Raghav Verma talks about the company's expansion plans across the country. Verma also gives tips to younger entrepreneurs who plan to set up a business in the food tech space.

Watch the video for more:

tags #Chaayos #Startup

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.