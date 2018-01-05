Predictions for food-tech in 2018 by Chaayos co-founder Raghav Verma

Tiger Global-backed tea chain Chaayos recently raised USD 2 million from its existing investor and plans to automate the tea making process across its outlets with an aim to maintain consistency in taste.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Raghav Verma talks about the company's expansion plans across the country. Verma also gives tips to younger entrepreneurs who plan to set up a business in the food tech space.

Watch the video for more: