Food delivery to get healthier as boxes made of sugercane pulp are here

Moneycontrol News

In what may lead to reduced dependency on plastic boxes for delivery of food, paper manufacturer Yash Papers on Monday launched an eco-friendly compostable tableware produced from sugarcane waste called Chuk. It has partnered with delivery firm Foodpanda and is in touch with its rival Swiggy besides independent restaurant chains, according to a senior executive.

"The aim is to receive at least 50 percent of our revenue from this business in the next three years," Ved Krishna, head of strategy, Yash Papers told Moneycontrol.

The products would include set of bowls, plates, and compartment trays. The company is also working on sandwich and soup boxes.

"After studying the food consumption patterns in the country extensively we decided upon the design philosophy of Chuk products. Our aim was to create modular designs which are consumer friendly as well as bio degradable and eco-friendly," Krishna said.

"Bagasse pulp makes products lightweight for ease in handling, flexible to protect from damage, and strong to prevent spillage and also makes them suitable for use in microwave ovens to heat food. Our products are also 100 percent compostable and decompose within months in backyard compostable systems," he added.

The pricing module ranges from Re 1 to Rs 7. While it is cheaper than plastic it is a bit expensive than Styrofoam, an expanded polystyrene used to make food containers.

"With the introduction of the Food Doctor Program last year, our aim was to help improve the quality and hygiene standards in the industry. Creating accessibility to safe, biodegradable, environment-friendly packaging to our partner restaurants furthers this vision directly," said Kunal Suri, chief operating officer, Foodpanda.

Foodpanda currently works with over 15,000 restaurants across 150 cities in the country.

The restaurants that have already started working with Yash Papers include names like Bittoo Tikki Wala in Delhi, Paradise Biryani Group in Hyderabad and Devyani Group which has the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India.

"Our aim is to targeting quick sales and quick service restaurants pan India," said Krishna.

According to the company, India generates about 62 million tonnes of waste every year out of which 5.6 million tonnes is plastic waste.