Why Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is offering his job for a day

Moneycontrol News

Bangalore-based Flipkart is looking for a new CEO as current chief Kalyan Krishnamurthy gets ready to hang his boots, for a day.

As part of Flipkart’s 'Big10' celebrations to mark company’s 10th anniversary, the company is hosting an ingenious competition for its employees to win a chance to spearhead India’s largest e-commerce company for a day. The competition is open to all Flipkart employees across India.

As 'CEO of the Day', the winner will take stock of the business, attend key stakeholder meetings and hand out action points, with Kalyan Krishnamurthy accompanying him.

To stand a chance to win, applicants will be required to write a statement of purpose stating why they should be selected to be the CEO for a day.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented Flipsters to get a taste of what it means to be CEO of a large, innovative company like Flipkart. We have a talented pool of people leading high-intensity teams who are helping us disrupt and innovate,” said Krishnamurthy.

The CEO’s day will start with Krishnamurthy personally greeting the winner over breakfast and introducing him to his immediate team, followed by some power packed meetings where ‘CEO of the Day' will confer action items, and discuss the approach towards issues at hand.

Launched in October 2007 in Bangalore by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Flipkart claims to have a user base of over 100 million and over one million sellers.