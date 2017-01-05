Higher opportunities exist in B2C business: Emmbi Industries

The company is now increasing focus more on business to consumer (B2C) sales, says Makrand Appalwar, CMD of Emmbi Industries.
Jan 05, 2017, 03.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Higher opportunities exist in B2C business: Emmbi Industries

The company is now increasing focus more on business to consumer (B2C) sales, says Makrand Appalwar, CMD of Emmbi Industries.

Higher opportunities exist in B2C business: Emmbi Industries

The company is now increasing focus more on business to consumer (B2C) sales, says Makrand Appalwar, CMD of Emmbi Industries.

Makrand Appalwar (more)

CMD, Emmbi Industries |

The company is now increasing focus more on business to consumer (B2C) sales, says Makrand Appalwar, CMD of Emmbi Industries .

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said B2C business has higher scalability and see higher opportunities there.

Emmbi Industries expect earnings per share (EPS) to be around Rs 7-8 this year, said Appalwar.

Also watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo. He is explaining the prospects for the company in detail.

Higher opportunities exist in B2C business: Emmbi Industries

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.