App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks’ Q4 profit plunges 76%; same store sales growth at -7.5%

Indian operator of Domino’s Pizza witnesses a one-time loss of Rs 12.2 crore as well; EBITDA margin came in at 9.9 percent.

Jubilant Foodworks’ Q4 profit plunges 76%; same store sales growth at -7.5%
Picture for representational purposes only.

Moneycontrol News

Jubilant Foodworks, the Indian operator of Domino’s Pizza brand, saw a steep 75.9 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 6.7 crore against Rs 27.8 crore year on year. A one-time loss of Rs 12.2 crore hit the company’s financials.

The company’s revenue came in lower by around a percent at Rs 312.8 crore against Rs 618 crore.

Meanwhile, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 15.1 percent at Rs 60.5 crore against Rs 71.3 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The margin came in at 9.9 percent against 11.5 percent YoY.

The company’s same store sales growth came in over negative 7 percent against a projected 4 percent growth by analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

“We intensified our cost optimisation drive across all functions in the organization. In addition, we also sharpened our strategy to get growth back in the business. The key pillars of our strategy – which in many ways is about getting back to basics – will be delivering improved product quality, introducing powerful consumer-relevant innovations, improving our value for money offering, and upgrading our digital and technology interface,” Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said in a statement to the exchanges.

tags #Jubilant Foodworks #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.