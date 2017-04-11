Assault on Africans: NHRC seeks report from Guatam Budh Nagar

The National Human Rights Commission Monday issued notice to the Gautam Budh Nagar administration over allegations that few locals have been "falsely implicated" in the case on assault on African nationals.

The Commission took cognisance of a complaint by the residents of the NSG society that police "falsely implicated" some of the locals in the March 27 incident that sparked widespread outrage.

The notices have been issued to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar and they have been given four weeks to submit reports in the matter.

NHRC's Director General (Investigation) has also been tasked with collecting facts pertaining to the issue.

"According to the complaint by some residents of the society, the students and their parents, living in the NSG society, are being harassed in the name of the investigations," an official statement said.

The residents complained that while some "anti-social elements" assaulted a number of Nigerian nationals at a nearby mall, police have named 53 people who were "not even present" at the place of the incident.

"Allegedly, the seven persons, arrested by the police in the matter were also not present at the site of the assault. They were part of the candle march and sitting at the Pari Chowk at the time of the incident a video recording of which is available with the police," it said.