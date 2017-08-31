App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 31, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun arm Arrow Pharma acquires Australian operations of Amneal Pharma

The acquisition would accelerate Arrow's market reach and will help in attaining a leadership position in the Australian generics market, Strides Shasun.

Strides Shasun arm Arrow Pharma acquires Australian operations of Amneal Pharma

Drug firm Strides Shasun on Thursday said its arm Arrow Pharmaceuticals has acquired Australian operations of Amneal Pharmaceuticals for a total consideration of AUD 17 million (over Rs 85 crore).

The acquisition would accelerate Arrow's market reach and will help in attaining a leadership position in the Australian generics market, Strides Shasun said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrow Pharmaceuticals will acquire 100 per cent of the issued capital of Amneal Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd Australia.

"Arrow will incur an amount of AUD 17 million towards consideration, working capital and other estimated acquisition and integration related costs," Strides Shasun said. Arrow Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Commenting on the development, Arrow Pharmaceuticals Chairman Dennis Bastas said, "The acquisition of Amneal's Australian operations further expands our customer footprint."

Bringing Amneal's customer base into the network of supporting pharmacies further accelerates the current growth and strengthens the offering the company bring to all its customers, he added.

Shares of Strides Shasun on Thursday closed at Rs 908.45 per scrip on BSE, down 0.53 per cent from the previous close.

tags #Business #Companies #mergers & acquisitions

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.