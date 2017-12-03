Rajasthan government's iStart enrols 300 startups in one month

The Rajasthan government's flagship initiative iStart -- aimed at creating jobs and facilitating innovation -- witnessed registration of 300 startups in just one month.

iStart portal is intended to foster innovation, create jobs and facilitate investment.

Besides, this will further help in the economic growth and development of the state, Akhil Arora, principal secretary at department of information technology and communications said.

Through this initiative, the government plans to build an environment where there would be an easy access to knowledge exchange and funding, he added.

"iStart portal went live one month ago and since then we have witnessed a registration of 300 startups," Arora said.

These startups are from various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, agriculture and tourism.

Startups having potential gets nurturing from the industry veteran and funding from the government.

"We want to become the hottest junction for incubators and entrepreneurs. Currently, we are at number two position but we are aiming for the top spot," Arora said.

Presently, the state has more than 600 matured startups and many have received capital from the state government.