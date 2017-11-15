App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 14, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian consumers keen to adopt digital payment solutions: Visa

The study conducted in collaboration with YouGov, examining the consumer sentiment around digital payments in the country, observed that 78 per cent of people surveyed are likely to embrace new forms of payments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global payment solutions company Visa today said there is a high inclination among Indian consumers to embrace new forms of payments, according to a study.

The study conducted in collaboration with YouGov, examining the consumer sentiment around digital payments in the country, observed that 78 per cent of people surveyed are likely to embrace new forms of payments.

"IoT, contactless payment technology, enabling simplified, secure and faster eCommerce experience are some of the trends defining the next wave of the future of payments," TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa, India and South Asia, said in a statement.

"The study shows that while consumers are steadily embracing digital payments, they are also seeking secure payment forms," he added.

related news

One of the factors that surfaced as the key driver of this adoption was the ease of transition to digital form factors of payments, as stated by 86 per cent of the respondents.

Amongst those who have used less-cash currently than before, 70 per cent state that the main reasons to transit away from cash include convenience, efficiency and speed of transaction offered by digital modes, the statement said.

This survey was aimed at understanding the pulse of the Indian consumer and their views towards the transition to a digital economy.

The study indicates that 41 per cent find that merchants they go to only accept cash, while 39 per cent are worried about the security of their transactions.

Further, 52 per cent find insufficient modes of payments as a key barrier.

Significantly, over 81 per cent of consumers value security more than convenience when it comes to making payments online, it said, adding this is similar across gender, ages, household income and education levels.

The survey, which was conducted across three countries, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh also shows that millennials are more likely to use digital payments for everyday essentials like shopping at supermarkets, online, department stores, fast food restaurants, and taxis.

The study also shows that the inclination towards embracing digital is higher amongst those from a higher income household.

According to the survey, cash usage continues to decline marginally from around 33 per cent last year, to 31 per cent currently, and is expected to come down further to around 25 per cent over the next 12 months.

On the contrary, digital payment forms like card usage continues see uptake, rising from around 34 per cent last year to over 36 per cent currently, and likely to touch 39 per cent in a year.

tags #Indian consumers #payment solutions #Visa

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.