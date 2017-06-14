App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 13, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules gets shareholder nod for Rs 500 crore QIP issue

The company said the proposed capital raise will help the company to meet the capital expenditure requirements for the ongoing and future projects.

Granules gets shareholder nod for Rs 500 crore QIP issue

Drug maker Granules India on Tuesday said it got shareholders nod to go ahead with the proposed Rs 500 crore share sales to investors.

The company which held its extra ordinary general meeting in Hyderabad has passed a special resolution enabling the management to sell shares to raise Rs 500 crore in a qualified institution placement.

The company said the proposed capital raise will help the

company to meet the capital expenditure requirements for the ongoing and future projects of the Company and its subsidiaries, working capital requirements, investment in subsidiary companies, repayment of rupee term loans, general corporate purposes including pursuing new business opportunities and meeting the issue expenses.

Shares of Granules rose 1.45 percent to close at Rs 143.25 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.03 percent to end at 31,103.49 points.

tags #Business #Companies #Granules India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.