Air India union to protest at IGI airport over disinvestment call

A union of Air India employees will hold a protest on July 18 against the disinvestment of the national carrier.

The grouping comprising nearly 8,000 of the total 21,137 employees of Air India held a general body meeting last week to deliberate on its strategy to oppose privatisation of the debt-laden carrier.

The union will hold a protest on July 18 near Terminal 2 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to a press statement issued by Air Corporations Employees' Union (ACEU), which represents Air India's non-technical staff.

Seven unions of Air India had last month joined hands to oppose the Centre's decision to disinvest the carrier and had written to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapthi Raju, warning him of an "industrial unrest".

The Union Cabinet had last month given its in-principle nod for consideration of disinvestment of Air India.

'Alternative Mechanism' or a group of ministers under the aegis of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is entrusted with working on the modalities of Air India's stake sale.