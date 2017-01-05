Average cost of funds at 9.2%; further declines soon: Repco Home

Repco's average cost of funds currently stants at 9.2 percent, says Varadarajan. He adds that its loan book is also increasing in size, with over 70 percent of its book falling under the affordable housing category.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 10.02 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Average cost of funds at 9.2%; further declines soon: Repco Home

Repco's average cost of funds currently stants at 9.2 percent, says Varadarajan. He adds that its loan book is also increasing in size, with over 70 percent of its book falling under the affordable housing category.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Average cost of funds at 9.2%; further declines soon: Repco Home

Repco's average cost of funds currently stants at 9.2 percent, says Varadarajan. He adds that its loan book is also increasing in size, with over 70 percent of its book falling under the affordable housing category.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

R Varadarajan (more)

MD, Repco Home Finance |

With enough cash from deposits, the banks slashed interest rates significantly in last few days. The move is a welcome step for small finance companies like Repco Home Finance , whose Managing Director, R Varadarajan, says the move would help in bringing down cost of funds for the company. 

Repco's average cost of funds currently stants at 9.2 percent, says Varadarajan adding that its loan book is also increasing in size, with over 70 percent of its book falling under the affordable housing category.

But small housing finance companies don't cater to the salaried. Instead, it provides loans mostly to the unorganised sector for affordable housing.

After the cash ban, giving loans against property to this part of the society could cause difficulties for these NBFCs, says Santosh Singh, Head Of Research India At Haitong Securities.

Also since the interest rates are falling, there will be a significant fall in yields which will now impact margins for the housing finance companies.

Watch video for more.

Tags  cash demonetisation interest rate R Varadarajan small finance companies Repco Home Finance

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Average cost of funds at 9.2%; further declines soon: Repco Home

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.