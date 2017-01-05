Jan 05, 2017, 10.02 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Repco's average cost of funds currently stants at 9.2 percent, says Varadarajan. He adds that its loan book is also increasing in size, with over 70 percent of its book falling under the affordable housing category.
Average cost of funds at 9.2%; further declines soon: Repco Home
