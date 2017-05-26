May 26, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ujaas Energy receives order from Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency
UJAAS has received letter of intent from Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 200kwp Grid Connected Solar PV Plant at the State Assembly Building, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
UJAAS has received letter of intent from Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 200kwp Grid Connected Solar PV Plant at the State Assembly Building, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.Source : BSE