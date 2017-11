Transpek Industry's appoints Atul G. Shroff as director

Appointment of Shri Atul G. Shroff as Additional Director w.e.f. 1st December, 2017.

Transpek is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 784.77 crore.

The company management includes Ashwin C Shroff - Chairman, Atul G Shroff - Managing Director, Bimal V Mehta - Executive Director, Dipesh K Shroff - Director, Bernd Dill - Director, Ravi A Shroff - Director, Ninad D Gupte - Director, Nimish U Patel - Director, Geeta A Goradia - Director, Hemant J Bhatt - Director. Source : BSE