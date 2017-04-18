Srestha Finvest: Outcome of board meeting

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18th April,2017 has decided to publish the Audited Results for the Quarter/year ended 31t March 2017 on or before May 30th 2017.

It is hereby informed to the Bombay Stock Exchange ltd and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd, that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18th April,2017 at the registered office of the Company has transacted the following:- (a) The Board of Directors have decided to publish the Audited Results for the Quarter/year ended 31t March 2017 on or before May 30th 2017.Hence publishing of unaudited results are hereby dispensed with. (b)The Board considered and approved the compliances relating to quarter ended 31st March 2017. Also, discussed and reviewed the ongoing business propositions. (c)The Board decided to continue its listing at The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and has withdrawn the Application for Delisting from the exchange. Kindly do the needful and oblige.Source : BSE

