Sowbhagya Media re-appoint MD of the Company

we are hereby inform you that, the board of directors meeting of M/s. Sowbhagya Media Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 at 'S Square', Plot No. 854, Road No-44, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – 500 033 at 11:00 AM to re-appoint Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years subject to approval of the members in ensuing Annual General MeetingSource : BSE