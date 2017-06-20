App
Jun 19, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are hereby inform you that, the board of directors meeting of M/s. Sowbhagya Media Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 and re-appoint Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as Managing Director of the Company.

Sowbhagya Media re-appoint MD of the Company
we are hereby inform you that, the board of directors meeting of M/s. Sowbhagya Media Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 at 'S Square', Plot No. 854, Road No-44, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – 500 033 at 11:00 AM to re-appoint Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years subject to approval of the members in ensuing Annual General MeetingSource : BSE

