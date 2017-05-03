May 02, 2017 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Savera Ind's director G.Sitharaman resigns
We are informing the Stock Exchange that the resignation submitted by Mr. G.Sitharaman, Independent Director, due to his personal reasons and other professional pre-occupations,was accepted by the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 2nd May, 2017. In this connection, a detailed letter is attached herewith.Source : BSE