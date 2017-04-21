Apr 21, 2017 11:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rathi Bars' director Vinod Kumar resign
This is to inform you that Mr. Vinod Kumar, Executive Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation with effect from 04th April, 2017.
Dear Sir, This is to inform you that Mr. Vinod Kumar, Executive Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation with effect from 04th April, 2017. You are requested to take the above information on record. Thanking you, Yours Truly For Rathi Bars Limted Tanu Chandel Compliance officerSource : BSE