May 04, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
Prime Focus Technologies has signed an agreement with Turner Latin America, where PFT’s CLEAR Broadcast Cloud will provide work order and supply chain management along with end-to-end process monitoring of critical tasks, with reports and dashboards.
Attached herewith the Press Release titled as 'Prime Focus Technologies Signs Deal with Turner Latin America to Virtualize Content Operations across Supply Chain'Source : BSE