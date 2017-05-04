App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America

Prime Focus Technologies has signed an agreement with Turner Latin America, where PFT’s CLEAR Broadcast Cloud will provide work order and supply chain management along with end-to-end process monitoring of critical tasks, with reports and dashboards.

Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
Attached herewith the Press Release titled as 'Prime Focus Technologies Signs Deal with Turner Latin America to Virtualize Content Operations across Supply Chain'Source : BSE

