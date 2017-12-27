Permanent Magnets' appoints Kamal Binani as director

Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 26, 2017 has inter alia approved the following1. Appointment of Shri. Kamal Binani (DIN: 00340348) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director of the Company with effect from December 26, 2017.2. Shri. Rajeev Mundra, Independent Director has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company with effect from December 26, 2017.The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 4.00 PM.Source : BSE