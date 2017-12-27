App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 26, 2017 11:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Permanent Magnets' appoints Kamal Binani as director

We kindly want to inform you that the appointment of Shri. Kamal Binani as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director of the Company with effect from December 26, 2017.

 
 
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 26, 2017 has inter alia approved the following

1. Appointment of Shri. Kamal Binani (DIN: 00340348) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director of the Company with effect from December 26, 2017.

2. Shri. Rajeev Mundra, Independent Director has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company with effect from December 26, 2017.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 4.00 PM.
Source : BSE
