Omax Autos: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sirs, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and/ or approved inter-alia the following matters in its meeting held today i.e. on 18th April, 2017, commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 08:10 P.M.: 1.The Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.The Auditors' Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Please find enclosed herewith the copies of the following: 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017, including statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31.03.2017. 2.Auditors' Report on Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned, please.Source : BSE