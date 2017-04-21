Apr 21, 2017 11:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nikki Global's appoints Mohit Choudhary as CO
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on April 21, 2017, approved appointment of Mr. Mohit Choudhary as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer with effect from April 21, 2017 under Category of Key Managerial Personnel, we are enclosing herewith intimation letter for appointment of Company Secretary and his brief profile, kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE