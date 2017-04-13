App
Apr 13, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

James Warren: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on date i.e. April 13, 2017 has accepted the resignation of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srivastava from the office of Whole Time Directors & KMP and also from the office of Directors of the Company with effect from 21.04.2017.

James Warren: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on date i.e. April 13, 2017 has transacted the following business - 1. Accepted the resignation of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srivastava from the office of Whole Time Directors & KMP and also from the office of Directors of the Company with effect from 21.04.2017. 2. Appointed Mr. Sudeep Kumar as a Whole Time Director (designated as Whole time Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 21.04.2017 subject to approval of Shareholders in the General Meeting of the Company. 3.Accepted the resignation of Ms. Surbhi Shah from the office of Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 13.04.2017. This may be please treated as compliance under Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please note that the meeting commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

