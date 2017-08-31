Hindusthan Urban appoints Raghavendra Anant Mody as director

App
Aug 31, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board on the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee, appointed Mr. Raghavendra Anant Mody as an additional Director and chosen Chairman of the Board effective from August 31, 2017. He will be Non-executive Chairman.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held today i.e. August 31, 2017 approved the following changes:


The brief profile of Mr. Raghavendra Anant Mody is attached herewith.

2. Mr. Rajendra Prasad Mody, Director and Non-executive Chairman has resigned from the Board of Directors ('Board') of the company with effect from the close of business hours of August 31, 2017. The Board accepted his resignation.

2. Mr. Vikram Aditya Mody, Director has resigned from the Board of Directors ('Board') of the company with effect from the close of Business hours of August 31, 2017. The Board accepted his resignation.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

