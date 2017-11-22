Elegant Marble to consider buyback of equity shares

In continuation to the earlier letter dated November 22, 2017 intimating the Board Meeting, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting being held on November 28, 2017 will also consider, inter alia, the proposal of Buy Back of fully paid up equity shares of the Company, upto such amount of the aggregate of Company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the Board may decide in accordance with the provisions of Section 68 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998.Further, pursuant to applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from November 22, 2017 to November 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Officers and all the designated Employees of the Company for prevention of any insider trading.Source : BSE