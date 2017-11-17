Apte Amalgamations appoints M. S. Mandlecha & Co. as Statutory Auditor/s

The Company at its 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, 14th August, 2017 approved the appointment of M/s. M. S. Mandlecha & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 129037W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years, in place of the retiring Statutory Auditor, M/s. P. G. Bhagwat, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 101118W), to hold office from the conclusion of 83rd Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to ratification by the Members at every Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE