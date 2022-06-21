business Ideas For Profit | Construction sector: Well-placed in current market scenario; buy stocks selectively Construction companies (excluding Dilip Buildcon) maintained double-digit growth momentum in Q4FY22. However, growth momentum moderated owing to government ban on construction activities in the NCR, slower execution by construction companies due to steep increase in raw material prices, and relatively higher base in the corresponding quarter last year. But MC Pro conviction stocks posted better execution with revenues growing 17% YoY. Watch the video to know which are these stocks.