Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US to become key source of global energy supplies: US government official

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The United States will become a key source of energy supplies to meet growing demand globally as innovation in technology and financing are expected to boost U.S. oil and gas production in the next decade, the country's top energy diplomat said.

"In the next 5-10 years, we expect to see improved recovery rates and even a doubling in some of our most prolific (gas) basins," said Frank Fannon, assistant secretary in the Bureau of Energy Resources in the U.S. Department of State.

"What this means in the near-term is that the United States may double production, double export capacity and introduce new market innovation," he said at an industry conference in Singapore.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Tuesday at the same event that the United States would become the "undisputed leader" of global oil and gas production.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:42 pm

