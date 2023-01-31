English
    Markets live: L&T, LIC in focus
    US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST
    More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co.

    A total of 1,019 flights were canceled as of 6:00 pm ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

    Low-cost carrier Southwest earlier this month faced U.S. government backlash for canceling 16,700 flights over the holidays as it grappled with bad weather and outdated technology.

    The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines Group Inc has canceled 6%, or 200 flights.