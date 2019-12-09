App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ukraine, IMF reach $5.5 billion agreement

The agreement, which still must be approved by the fund's management, was reached in a Saturday telephone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

The agreement, which still must be approved by the fund's management, was reached in a Saturday telephone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Details of how the money would be used over the plan's three years weren't given.

Zelenskiy, who was elected in April on a platform focusing on economic reforms and fighting corruption, said in a statement that the programme will accelerate growth.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:33 am

tags #growth #IMF #Ukraine #World News

