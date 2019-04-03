UK opposition leader agrees to meet PM Theresa May for Brexit talks

Corbyn's comments came after May decided to seek a further "short" Brexit deadline extension from the European Union to give her time to forge a new approach and get her current deal with Brussels approved by parliament.
UK opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would be "very happy" to sit down with Prime Minister Theresa May and discuss a joint Brexit policy that could resolve the current impasse.Corbyn's comments came after May decided to seek a further "short" Brexit deadline extension from the European Union to give her time to forge a new approach and get her current deal with Brussels approved by parliament.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:14 am