UBS to cut two-thirds of Credit Suisse Asia investment bankers

USB Group AG is weighing a plan to cut about two-thirds of Credit Suisse Group’s investment bankers in Asia-Pacific as part of the first major job reductions in the region following the merger of the two Swiss lenders, people familiar with the matter said.

That would cost about 200 jobs at its global banking division in Asia over the next couple of months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. The Zurich-based bank may announce global leadership changes internally on August 7, without details on the cuts, one of the people said.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson at UBS declined to comment.

UBS is still looking to retain more than 100 Credit Suisse investment bankers across Asia, with many of them focusing on markets outside of Hong Kong, the people said. The headcount for Credit Suisse’s domestic securities venture in China is largely unaffected by the latest round as the firm is in process of selling its stake to a new buyer, one of the people said.