English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit: officials

    In recent years U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing Beijing's anger.

    Reuters
    August 28, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

    Two U.S. Navy warships are sailing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters, the first such operation since heightened tension with China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

    In recent years U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing Beijing's anger.

    China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after Pelosi visited in early August, and those exercises have continued.

    The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a U.S. attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.

    The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Saturday said U.S. Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation which was still underway.

    Close
    The narrow Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People's Republic of China.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Nancy Pelosi #Taiwan Strait #US warship
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 08:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.