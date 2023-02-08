Turkish President Erdogan acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tours the site of destroyed buildings during his visit to the city of Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey, two days after the severe earthquake that hit the region on February 8, 2023. The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 11,200 on February 8, 2023 as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold. Adem ALTAN / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday acknowledged "shortcomings" in his government's response to a massive earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," Erdogan said in his most direct response yet to accusations that his government failed to supply a sufficient number of rescuers and aid.