Travelling to UK? Here are the new COVID-19 rules for visitors

The United Kingdom has changed international travel rules and allowed fully vaccinated travellers from countries and territories that are not on the red list, according to a government circular issued on September 22.

From October 4, the current 'traffic light system' of red, amber, and green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk will be replaced by one red list of countries, the circular noted.

“The rules for travel from countries and territories not on the red list will depend on your vaccination status,” said the circular.

The scrapping of the amber list, which includes India currently, means travellers can now visit the UK if they are fully vaccinated.

The UK government has also included Covishield – a COVID-19 vaccine developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca in the list of approved vaccines. Formulations of four listed vaccines allowed include Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, and Moderna or Janssen vaccines, which qualify as approved vaccines, according to the travel circular.

Here is all you need to know to enter the United Kingdom from October 4:

- The rules for international travel to England will change from the red, amber, and green traffic light system to a single red list of countries, thus simplifying travel measures for arrivals from the rest of the world.

- The rules for travel from countries and territories not on the red list will depend on the passenger’s vaccination status.

Who will be qualified as fully vaccinated?

From October 4, you will qualify as fully vaccinated if:

- you are vaccinated under an approved vaccination programme in the UK, Europe, the USA vaccine programme overseas

- you are vaccinated with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

- you must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.

- you are vaccinated with two different types of vaccines against COVID-19

- you have the two doses of vaccinations under two different approved programmes

How to submit proof of vaccination

Travellers need to prove that they have been fully vaccinated (plus 14 days) with a document (digital or paper-based) from a national or state-level public health body that includes:

- forename and surname(s)

- date of birth

- vaccine brand and manufacturer

- date of vaccination for every dose

- country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer

In the absence of providing these details, travellers will be considered non-vaccinated and they must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’. If not, they may be denied boarding.

Steps to follow by fully vaccinated travellers to enter the UK

If you qualify as fully vaccinated you will have to:

- book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in England

- complete your passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before you arrive in England

- take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 after you arrive in England

Here’s what fully vaccinated travellers DO NOT need to do under the new rules

- No need to take a pre-departure test

- No need to take a day 8 COVID-19 test

- No need to quarantine for 10 days after arriving in England

Travel from red countries

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish national or you have residence rights in the UK.

When you arrive in England, you must quarantine in a managed hotel, including 2 COVID-19 tests.