English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Toyota says replacing Akio Toyoda as president and CEO, names Koji Sato

    The Japanese car giant said the changes to its executive structure will be effective from April 1.

    AFP
    January 26, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
    Akio Toyoda (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

    Akio Toyoda (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

    Toyota named Koji Sato as its new president, CEO, and operating officer Thursday, replacing third-generation chief executive Akio Toyoda -- who will become board chairman.

    The Japanese car giant, currently the world's top-selling automaker, said in a statement that the changes to its executive structure will be effective from April 1.

    Toyoda, 66, became Toyota's youngest president in 2009, as the firm returned to its family foundations after the global financial crash.

    He is the grandson of company founder Kiichiro Toyoda. His father Shoichiro Toyoda also led Toyota in the 1980s and 90s.