    Success & security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world: PM Modi

    PTI
    May 20, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST
    The Indo-Pacific region is an "engine" of global trade, innovation and development and its success and security are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

    Modi said this in his opening remarks at the Quad summit in Hiroshima that was also joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

    He also said that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.

    "With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

    "There is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific region is an engine of global trade, innovation and development," he said.

    The prime minister said that Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace and prosperity.

    The Quad summit took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

    It was originally scheduled to take place in Sydney on May 24. However, it was decided to hold the Quad summit in Hiroshima after President Biden postponed his trip to Australia.

    PTI
    first published: May 20, 2023 06:11 pm