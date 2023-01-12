English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11%

    It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40% in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

    PTI
    January 12, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST
    Stripe Inc. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Stripe Inc. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Digital payments firm Stripe has cut the internal value of its shares by about 11%, implying a valuation of $63 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.

    It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40% in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

    Last year, U.S. technology stocks were badly hit as tightening monetary policy and worries of a looming recession soured investor sentiment.

    Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Stripe in November cut its headcount by about 14%, saying that the payments startup had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.
    PTI
    Tags: #Stripe #valuation #World News
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 07:26 am