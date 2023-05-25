English
    Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: Governor

    "During the past night, six drones were shot down or blocked ... in different parts of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram, adding "there were no victims or injured".

    AFP
    May 25, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

    "During the past night, six drones were shot down or blocked ... in different parts of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram, adding "there were no victims or injured".

    The incident comes after Moscow deployed jets and artillery against an armed group that crossed from Ukraine in the most serious attack on its soil since Moscow's offensive began in February 2022.

    On Wednesday, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the territory was targeted overnight by numerous drones.

    Regional authorities said 13 people had been injured as the area came under sustained artillery and mortar fire.

    Moscow subsequently said its forces had killed "more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists" but AFP was unable to independently verify the claims.

    Ukraine has denied responsibility.

    The alleged perpetrators of the incursion hailed the "success" of the operation, telling Ukrainian media on Wednesday that they had highlighted the weakness of Russia's defences.

    "I want to prove to them that we can fight against tyrants and that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's power is not unlimited," said Denis Kapustin of the Russian Volunteer Corps, which claimed the sortie.

    Kapustin, nicknamed "White Rex", is well known in far-right circles in Russia.

    AFP
    first published: May 25, 2023 12:19 pm