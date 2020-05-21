App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco's shipping arm puts LNG tanker requirement on hold: Sources

The firm issued an expression of interest (EOI) last year to charter up to 12 vessels from 2025 in its first foray into LNG.

Reuters

Saudi Aramco's shipping arm Bahri has put on hold its plans to charter up to 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from 2025, following a delay in a decision to go ahead with a large export project in Texas, two sources said.

Aramco declined to comment on the matter.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:28 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #LNG #Saudi Arabia #Saudi Aramco #World News

