Saudi Aramco's shipping arm puts LNG tanker requirement on hold: Sources

Saudi Aramco's shipping arm Bahri has put on hold its plans to charter up to 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from 2025, following a delay in a decision to go ahead with a large export project in Texas, two sources said.

The firm issued an expression of interest (EOI) last year to charter up to 12 vessels from 2025 in its first foray into LNG.

Aramco declined to comment on the matter.



