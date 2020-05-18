Russia's new coronavirus cases below 10,000 for third day in a row

Russia on Monday reported 8,926 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide case tally to 290,678.

The daily rise in cases was for the third day in a row below 10,000, a threshold that it has been above for much of May.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 91 people had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,722.