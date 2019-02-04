Russia: US exit from nuclear pact would not mean new Cold War, says report

Russia suspended the Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty on February 2 after the United States announced it would withdraw from the arms control pact, accusing Moscow of violations.
The United States' full withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty would not herald the start of a new Cold War, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on February 4.
"I don't think we're talking about the development of a Cold War," Lavrov said. "A new era has begun."
Russia suspended the Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty on February 2 after the United States announced it would withdraw from the arms control pact, accusing Moscow of violations.