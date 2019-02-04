App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:59 PM IST

Russia: US exit from nuclear pact would not mean new Cold War, says report

Russia suspended the Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty on February 2 after the United States announced it would withdraw from the arms control pact, accusing Moscow of violations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The United States' full withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty would not herald the start of a new Cold War, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on February 4.

"I don't think we're talking about the development of a Cold War," Lavrov said. "A new era has begun."

Washington has said it will withdraw fully from the INF in six months unless Moscow ends what it says are violations of the 1987 pact.
