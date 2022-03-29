Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainians claim to have retaken a Kyiv suburb
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | As such, Biden refused to apologize for his comments, on which his administration has been having a tough time in explaining over the past few days.
With the sweet scent of spring in the air and barricades dotting the city, Ukraine's port of Odessa, known as the pearl of the Black Sea, is clinging to peace, but bracing itself for a Russian attack. (Image: AFP)
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian forces retake town south of Sumy from Russia, U.S. official
The United States assesses that Ukrainian forces have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, from Russian forces, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. "The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
March 29, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia to study video of alleged mistreatment of prisoners, Kyiv questions veracity
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian investigators would look into a video circulated on social media that purported to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video contained "monstrous images" and needed to be legally assessed, and that those who took part in what he described as torture needed to be held responsible.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video cited by the Kremlin. Asked about the video during an interview on Sky News, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said it could not be taken at face value. "We need proof," she said on Monday. "If militaries from (the) Ukrainian side are guilty, we will investigate them and take them to court."
Earlier, senior Ukrainian officials had portrayed the video as a fake. "Currently, no one can confirm or deny the veracity of this video. It's not known where it's happening, or who the participants are," military spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said. He referred Reuters to comments made by Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of Ukraine's armed forces, before Peskov announced the Russian investigation into the video.
"The enemy produces and shares videos, with the inhuman treatment of alleged 'Russian prisoners' by 'Ukrainian soldiers' in order to discredit the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Zaluzhny said. Ukraine's armed forces respect international norms, Zaluzhny said, accusing Russia of producing such videos to discredit Ukrainian soldiers. He did not provide any evidence to support his accusation. Sergii Nykyforov, press spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the video must be assessed "in the context of both real and information wars." He did not elaborate.
March 29, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Amnesty's leader accuses Russia of war crimes in Mariupol
Amnesty International is accusing Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The human rights organization will soon release an in-depth report on the devastation caused by Russia's assault on the city on the Sea of Azov, Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in a press conference in Johannesburg.
“The siege of Mariupol, the denial of humanitarian evacuation and humanitarian escape for the population, and the targeting of civilians, according to Amnesty International's investigation, amounts to war crimes," said Callamard. “That is the reality of Ukraine right now.” Callamard said "the crisis in Ukraine right now, the invasion ... is not just any kind of violation of international law. It is an aggression. It is a violation of the U.N. charter of the kind that we saw when the U.S. invaded Iraq.”
On other topics, Amnesty released its annual report Tuesday, with Callamard noting that, amid the pandemic, large corporations and wealthy countries had increased global inequality in 2021. “Noxious corporate greed and brutal national selfishness, as well as neglect of health and public infrastructure,” deepened existing global inequalities, Callamard said.
Vaccine inequity during the pandemic has entrenched racial injustice, said the report. By the end of 2021, only 8% of Africa’s population of 1.3 billion people had been vaccinated, far short of the World Health Organization’s 40% vaccination target, it said. “Despite efforts by some governments ... international cooperation largely failed. High-income countries stockpiled millions more doses than they could use, leaving some countries able to vaccinate their entire populations three to five times over,” Amnesty's report said.
March 29, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in over two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, is to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were skeptical of a major breakthrough. The more than month-long invasion, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, has seen over 3.8 million people flee abroad, left thousands dead or injured, and has brought isolation to Russia's economy and tumult to markets.
Nearly 5,000 people have been killed, including about 210 children, in the port city of Mariupol amid heavy Russian bombardment, according to figures from the mayor. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the numbers. Survivors have told harrowing tales of people dying from lack of medical treatment, bodies being buried wherever space could be found, and women giving birth in basements.
A Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul for the negotiations, TV footage showed. "The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on national television. "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty."
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the war, a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity. And Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said that he doubted "there will be any breakthrough on the main issues." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks so far had not yielded any substantial breakthroughs but that it was important that they continued in person. He declined to give more information, saying that to do so could interfere with the process.
March 29, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN chief launches effort for Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire
The United Nations chief launched an initiative Monday to immediately explore possible arrangements for “a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine” in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he used his “good offices” and asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the U.N.’s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts.
“I hope that he will be able to go to both Moscow and Kyiv as soon as that becomes possible,” Guterres said. “It’s very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties in relation to the possibility of this humanitarian cease-fire.” The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, by an overwhelming majority of about 140 nations, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine twice -- on March 2 and on March 24 -- and Guterres told reporters he thinks “this is the moment” for the United Nations “to assume the initiative.”
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the secretary-general said, there has been a “senseless loss of thousands of lives,” displacement of 10 million people, systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, “and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide.” Over the past month, U.N. humanitarian agencies and their partners have provided nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, water and hygiene supplies, and the U.N. World Food Program is scaling up to reach 1.2 million people by mid-April, he said.
Osnat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said that on Monday U.N. agencies were able to bring food, medical supplies and household items to the besieged northeastern city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Red Cross will deliver them to the most vulnerable communities there as well as other hard-to-reach areas, she said. But Guterres stressed that “the solution to the humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian -- it is political.” “I am therefore appealing for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement,” he said.
A cessation of hostilities will allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and people to move safely, the secretary-general said, and “it will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians.” He expressed hope that it would also help address the global consequences of the war, including the existing “deep hunger crisis" in many developing countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now compounded by soaring food and energy costs.
March 29, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on the ground, while negotiators began assembling for another round of talks Tuesday aimed at stopping the fighting. Ahead of the talks, to be held in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise on the fate of the Donbas, the contested region in the country’s east.
The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern Kyiv suburb that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said Monday that the city has been “liberated” from Russian troops. Zelenskyy warned that Russian forces are trying to regroup after losing the area. “We still have to fight, we have to endure,” the president said late Monday in his nighttime video address to the nation. “We can’t express our emotions now. We can’t raise expectations, simply so that we don’t burn out.”
Irpin gained wide attention after photos circulated of a mother and her two children who were killed by shelling as they tried to flee, their bodies lying on the pavement with luggage and a pet carrier nearby. A senior U.S. defense official said the U.S. believes the Ukrainians have also retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east.
March 29, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian forces still attacking Kyiv: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday that Russian forces are still attacking Kyiv, despite being driven out of Irpin, a suburb northwest of the capital that has seen heavy fighting. He said the Russians remain in control of northern suburbs and are trying to regroup after losing Irpin on Monday. He urged Ukrainians not to let up in the war.
“We still have to fight, we have to endure,” Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “We can’t express our emotions now. We can’t raise expectations, simply so that we don’t burn out.” Zelenskyy said the situation remains tense in the northeast, around Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkhiv, and also in the eastern Donbas region and in the south around Mariupol, which remains blockaded by Russian troops.
The president said no humanitarian corridors could be opened Monday out of the besieged city. Zelenskyy said he spoke Monday with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Britain, Canada and Germany, urging them to strengthen the sanctions against Russia.
March 29, 2022 / 05:47 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden says remark on Vladimir Putin's power was about 'moral outrage', no change in US policy
US President Joe Biden said that his weekend comment in Europe that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” was a moral outrage for his invasion of Ukraine, and that does not reflect any change in American policy with respect to regime change. As such, Biden refused to apologize for his comments, on which his administration has been having a tough time in explaining over the past few days.
“I’m not walking anything back. The fact of the matter is, I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing …, which is just brutality, half the children of Ukraine. I just come from being with those families,” Biden told reporters at the White House . “But I want to make it clear, I wasn’t then nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel and I make no apologies for it,” he said when asked about his remarks last week in Europe where he had gone to shore up his allies and show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power,” Biden had said last week. Responding to questions, Biden said the escalatory efforts of Putin to continue and engage in carnage… “The kind of behavior of that that makes the whole world say, My God, what is this man doing?” “He (Putin) is going to become a pariah worldwide and who knows what he becomes at home in terms of support,” said the US president.
Pressed by reporters further, Biden said that a regime change is not the American policy. “He should remain in power just like, you know, bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things. But it doesn’t mean we have a fundamental policy to do anything to take Putin down in any way,” he asserted. Biden noted that when he said that remarks, he was talking to the Russian people. “The last part of the speech was talking to the Russian people telling him what we thought. I was communicating this to not only the Russian people, but the whole world. This just stating a simple fact that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” he said.
March 29, 2022 / 05:41 AM IST
