Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

    March 01, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

    I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.

    Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.

    For the second day in a row, the Kremlin raised the specter of nuclear war, announcing that its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers had all been put on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin's orders over the weekend.

    Stepping up his rhetoric, Putin denounced the US and its allies as an empire of lies. Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union a largely symbolic move for now, but one that is unlikely to sit well with Putin, who has long accused the U.S. of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow's orbit.
    • March 01, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Japan, U.S. agree to continue to work closely against Russia

      Japan and the United States confirmed their intention to have Russia "pay the high price" for its outrageous act against Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. Speaking shortly after his online talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Suzuki said the both sides agreed to continue to coordinate with each other in acting against Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24. The fact that Russian central bank raised interest rates is reflecting sanctions against Russia is having an impact, he added.

    • March 01, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion  The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis." Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.   "We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance." Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Film Academy created an online petition that called for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry following the invasion.

    • March 01, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine envoy to US says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

      Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

      Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, told reporters after meeting with members of the U.S. Congress that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of her country. "They used the vacuum bomb today," Markarova said after a meeting with lawmakers. "...The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

      A vacuum bomb, or thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporizing human bodies. There has been no official confirmation that thermobaric weapons have been used in the conflict in Ukraine. CNN reported that one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.

    • March 01, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says US promised more help to resist Russia

      Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday morning that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbour Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons. "In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Kuleba said on Twitter. "I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps."

    • March 01, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

      President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine on Monday after Moscow bombarded the country's second largest city, drawing new sanctions by the United States and its allies. Russia faces increasing international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, and hours of negotiations between the two sides on Monday failed to reach a breakthrough to halt the fighting.

      Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks in Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people, had killed civilians, including children. In a video address, Zelenskiy said it was time to block Russian missiles, planes and helicopters from Ukraine's airspace. "Fair negotiations can occur when one side does not hit the other side with rocket artillery at the very moment of negotiations," Zelenskiy said. He did not specify how and by whom a no-fly zone would be enforced.

      The United States has ruled out sending troops to fight Russia and officials have voiced concern about further escalating tensions between the world's two biggest nuclear powers. "A no-fly zone would require implementation," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

    • March 01, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden says Americans should not worry about nuclear war after Russian actions

      President Joe Biden said on Monday Americans should not worry about a nuclear war after Moscow put its nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In response to a question about whether U.S. citizens should be concerned about a nuclear war breaking out, Biden said "no." He was responding to a shouted question at the end of an event at the White House.

      White House officials said earlier in the day the United States sees no reason to change its nuclear alert levels at this time, a point press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated during her briefing with reporters. "We are assessing President Putin's directive and at this time, we see no reasons to change our own alert levels," Psaki said.

      Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, the Interfax news agency reported, in line with an order the previous day from President Vladimir Putin. Psaki said the United States and the 30-member NATO alliance have no "appetite or desire" for conflict with Russia. "Provocative rhetoric like this regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided and we'll not indulge in it."

    • March 01, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | India calls for immediate cessation of violence, says all differences can only be bridged through honest dialogue

      India has said that it was deeply concerned over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, saying all differences can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told a rare emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine convened on Monday that New Delhi is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals still stranded in Ukraine.

      "India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, Tirumurti said. "My government firmly believes that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy, he said. Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Tirumurti said, "We reiterate our firm conviction that all differences can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue.

      He said there is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine. India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority, he said.

    • March 01, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Wall Street rallies as West hits Russia with new sanctions

      U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by a 3% gain in the Nasdaq, in a dramatic market reversal as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia after Moscow began an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The S&P 500 rose more than 1%, ending a four-day slide amid worries over the escalating crisis. The Dow also ended in positive territory.

      After consulting counterparts from the Group of Seven nations, Biden announced measures to impede Russia's ability to do business in the world's major currencies, along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. The White House has warned Americans that the conflict could lead to higher fuel prices in the United States, but U.S. officials have been working with counterparts in other countries on a combined release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves. All three major indexes sold off early in the day on news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Nasdaq down more than 3% at the open. They hit session highs in the wake of Biden's comments and rallied heading into the close.

    • March 01, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace

      Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking. The country's embattled president said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

      I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery. Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.

    • March 01, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

      Good Morning! Welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia Ukraine war on moneycontrol.com. We will bring you all the news on the conflict

